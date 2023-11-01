Chibok, Dapchi girls, others not abandoned, says NSCDC boss

The CG spoke at the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja while briefing reporters on the forthcoming maiden National Summit on Identified Threats and Security Elements Affecting the Safe Schools Project in Nigeria.

Audi said security agencies would continue to search for the missing Chibok, and Dapchi girls, asserting that neither the government nor security agencies have abandoned them to their fate. The CG noted that the establishment of the Safe Schools Initiative has reduced the spate of attacks in schools, stressing that more successes are being recorded across the country as a result of the project.According to him, over 1,800 security operatives and participants in the Safe Schools Initiative have been trained in the six geopolitical zones of the country on various mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of schools in Nigeria.

He explained that the summit which would begin on Thursday in Abuja at NAF Conference, Kado, would enlighten key relevant stakeholders on the coordination role of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Center as a product of the financing of Safe Schools committed by the government.

He said besides the participation of all security agencies in the summit, over 300 other institutions and critical stakeholders are expected at the event.

