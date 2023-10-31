Chevron andTethys unite to exclusively manufacture, market and sell Texaco-branded lubricants in Nigeria

Chevron Brands International LLC and Tethys Ltd have signed a Branded Business Development Agreement encompassing local production, distribution and marketing of Texaco®-branded lubricants in Nigeria. . This includes engine oils, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic fluids.

“Tethys is an experienced marketer in Nigeria, and we are proud to be entering into this relationship with them to introduce our exceptional range of lubricant products,” said Pat McCloud, General Manager of Chevron Europe Finished Lubricants.He added, “Texaco’s journey in Nigeria began decades ago. As we commence this strategic relationship with Tethys, consumers in Nigeria can look forward to the supply of quality Texaco–branded lubricants.

Texaco TM is part of the Chevron family of brands. Chevron is the second largest oil and gas company headquartered in the United States, with products sold in more than 150 countries. Chevron is one of the world’s largest producers of premium base oil, and Texaco-brandedlubricants are developed in-house, operating a global product slate from start to finish.

Mr Habib Bello, Managing Director of Tethys Ltd said,”We are thrilled to be the exclusive brand licensee for Texaco-branded Lubricants in Nigeria. This relationship underscores our dedication to delivering premium lubricant solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of vehicles and equipment in Nigeria. Tethys is committed to bringing Texaco-branded lubricants to customers nationwide through an expansive distribution network.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕