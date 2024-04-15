Chelsea's Palmer shines with hat-trick in victory over Everton

The England international has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Blues and moved level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s 20 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.
Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand to come. The Toffees appealed against a two-point penalty for breaking Premier League sustainability rules on Monday, having also been docked a further six points for another charge this season.
City must regret letting the 21-year-old leave for what now looks like a bargain £40 million in September. Everton could not live with the sharpness of that front four and Palmer was left with an easy task to head in his second after Jordan Pickford denied Jackson from a Mudryk cross. A routine night for Pochettino’s men was still not without drama when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark.
Chelsea Palmer Hat-Trick Victory Everton Premier League
Everton Appeal Against Premier League Points DeductionThe punishment followed a previous six-point penalty imposed for the three-year period to 2021/22, reduced from 10 on appeal.
