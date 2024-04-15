Chelsea's Palmer shines with hat-trick in victory over Everton

The England international has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Blues and moved level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s 20 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand to come. The Toffees appealed against a two-point penalty for breaking Premier League sustainability rules on Monday, having also been docked a further six points for another charge this season.

City must regret letting the 21-year-old leave for what now looks like a bargain £40 million in September. Everton could not live with the sharpness of that front four and Palmer was left with an easy task to head in his second after Jordan Pickford denied Jackson from a Mudryk cross. A routine night for Pochettino’s men was still not without drama when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark.

Chelsea Palmer Hat-Trick Victory Everton Premier League FA Cup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



vanguardngrnews / 🏆 5. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EPL: Palmer hat-trick gives Chelsea stoppage time win over Man UnitedNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Hat-trick hero Palmer fires Chelsea to last-gasp win over Man UtdHat-trick hero Cole Palmer scored twice deep into stoppage time on Thursday as Chelsea stunned Manchester United 4-3, all but ending

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FA Cup: Raheem Sterling under fire for overruling Palmer in Chelsea’s win over LeicesterEngland international Raheem Sterling has come under fire for taking the ball from Chelsea's designated penalty taker, Cole Palmer, after the team was awarded a spot kick during the 4-2 FA Cup quarter final win over Leicester City. Sterling's action drew criticism from former Arsenal player Martin Keown.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Cole Palmer scores twice as Chelsea defeat Manchester United in thrilling EPL clashCole Palmer's late goals secure a 4-3 victory for Chelsea against Manchester United in an exciting English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Everton Appeal Against Premier League Points DeductionThe punishment followed a previous six-point penalty imposed for the three-year period to 2021/22, reduced from 10 on appeal.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Everton appeal against Premier League points deductionEverton have lodged a formal appeal against a two-point penalty imposed on the club for breaching Premier League financial regulations,

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »