Character as cradle of credibility for the Nigerian leader

Leadership is a solemn responsibility that carries the weight of a nation’s hopes and aspirations. For a diverse and dynamic country like Nigeria, leadership is not just a position; it is a stewardship of a nation’s future. Leaders are expected to be exemplars of integrity, vision, and ethical conduct, but the history of the Nigerian leadership journey have witnessed instances of leaders who have fallen short of these expectations, leaving a trail of disappointment in their wake.

In every turn, the Nigerian leader is defective on character when it comes to the discharge of their leadership responsibility and this is almost traceable to every leader occupying prominent position in the country and cutting across; politicians, captains of industry, clergymen celebrities and what have you.

The certificate saga has, over the years, embroiled a myriad of political figures, including presidential candidates, governors, and legislators. The controversies often revolve around claims of forged certificates, discrepancies in educational records, or allegations of incomplete qualifications. Prominent leaders such as Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Rochas Okorocha and now Bola Ahmed Tinubu among many other notable figures have faced certificate-related scrutiny. headtopics.com

Certificate saga is not just a matter of personal integrity; it is a reflection of broader challenges facing Nigeria. The nation’s educational system, accountability mechanisms, and political processes all come under scrutiny.

As a country characterised by a complex interplay of diverse ethnic groups, interests, and socio-economic disparities, this complexity has often led to a struggle for power that overshadows the core tenets of leadership, service, accountability, and progress. headtopics.com

As Nigeria continues its search for true leadership, it is essential to remember that leadership is not the sole responsibility of those in power; it is a collective endeavor. Citizens, civil society, and the international community all play vital roles in nurturing and holding leaders accountable.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Where is the report on the house probe of the Federal Character Commission?Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu has breached federal character, 22 critical positions are occupied by his kinsmenA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ohanaeze Threatens To Sue FG Over South-East Ministerial SlotsThe Ohanaeze leader described the action as unfair and contravenes the principles of federal character. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Government looks to clear $6.8 billion forex overdue to steady nairaInflows adding up to $10 billion are to come in in the weeks ahead, said Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs Tope Fasua Read more ⮕

Nigerian Shippers Council increases cargo charges by 125 per centThe Nigerian Shippers Council has increased Break bulk cargo charges by 125 per cent. NSC disclosed that this was part of the resolutions made on Tuesday in a meeting between terminal operators, shipping companies, freight forwarders and other relevant stakeholders. Read more ⮕

Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian economy to bounce back soon, says President Tinubu Read more ⮕