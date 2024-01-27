Change your tactics, Gen Onoja counsels security agencies

As the crisis in Plateau State festers with the killing of no fewer than 30 people in Mangu Local Council of the state last Wednesday, Nigerian security agencies have been urged to regularly review their operational tactics towards the restoration of lasting peace.

This was even as the Coalition of the Plateau State Indigenous Fulani Association has alleged that at least nine of its people were killed this January without any word of remorse from the state government, saying there was a plot for ethnic cleansing in the state. The Mangu crisis started in the morning of January 23, 2024 from the outskirts of the local council but spread into the town later in the day, degenerating into a seemingly ethno-religious crisis with many places of worship torched





