Change How Staff Are Treated In VON –Workers Tell New DG

The chairperson, Nigeria Union of Journalists, VON chapter, Ms Jumoke Falayi-Johnson, made this known while reacting to a promise by the director-general to prioritise workers’ welfare.

She spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit to the Lagos office of VON by the director-general. Falayi-Johnson said: “Our expectation from the DG is that there will be a change in the way staff are treated in VON.“An organisation should not just be about the job. The engine room of any organisation is the human resource before the machines, no matter how important machines are and how technologically-driven the organisation is. What you put in is what you get when it comes to human resource.

According to the chairperson, there is a place for staff training, welfare and advancement on the job in every successful organisation.“These are what we expect from the current DG, and we hope he will achieve all of these,” Falayi-Johnson said. headtopics.com

Ndace had, during the visit, called for support of members of staff in repositioning the broadcast medium. “I require staff support; staff will make things to happen. It is their institution, a national patrimony, our institution; so we all need to work together.

“The staff should be sincere and open to me; if there are issues around the organisation, they should not hide them. “I am coming with the mind-set to make a change, but that will not be possible without the support of the men who make things happen, “ he said. headtopics.com

The director-general said his focus would be to bring more life into VON and reposition it in line with its mandate as the authoritative voice of Nigeria.Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now.

LUTH Week: CMD assures staff of FG’s commendationProf. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government was aware of their dedication to work and service. Read more ⮕

Climate Facts: Climate change causes 37% heat-related deaths, says WHONigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Fish farmers groan as climate change, inflation, others impede sustainabilityClimate change, inflation, exchange rate, VAT, flooding, unfavourable tax policy, insecurity among other challenges have been identified as impediments to the progress of fisheries in coastal areas of Nigeria. Read more ⮕

UniAbuja promotes 23 lecturers to professorial rankThe University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff to professorial rank. While 13 of the staff got promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor. Read more ⮕

COAS Orders Immediate Enrolment Of Personnel, Dependants On NHISThe Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has directed immediate enrolment of all personnel and their families in the National Health Insurance Read more ⮕

Turkey-Israel ties in tatters over Erdogan addressIsrael said Saturday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza. Read more ⮕