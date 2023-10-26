Championship: Leicester Go Eight Points Clear

Leicester moved eight points clear at the top of the Championship as James Justin’s early goal beat Sunderland 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Foxes have taken 36 from a possible 39 points in their opening 13 games back in the second tier, but already look set to return to the Premier League next season. Justin rose highest to head home Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner after 12 minutes to secure an eighth consecutive win for Enzo Maresca’s men.

After a promising start to the season, Sunderland have now lost their last three games to slip to ninth, one point off the playoff places.Middlesbrough’s charge up the table continued as Michael Carrick’s side won 2-1 at Norwich for a sixth straight win. headtopics.com

Sam Greenwood and Sammy Silvera were on target for the visitors at Carrow Road before Jonathan Rowe pulled a goal back at the death for the Canaries.Boro climb up to seventh, outside the playoff places only on goal difference, despite failing to win in their first seven games of the season.Callum Robinson, Dimitrios Goutas, Yakou Meite and Perry Ng were on target for the Bluebirds.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Relentless Leicester go eight points clear in ChampionshipThe Foxes have taken 36 from a possible 39 points in their opening 13 games back in the second tier, but already look set to return to the Premier League next season. Read more ⮕

Championship: Leicester City boss explains Ndidi’s omission from Sunderland clashLeicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has revealed why Wilfred Ndidi missed the side's Sky Bet Championship clash against Sunderland. Ndidi was a surprise omission from the squad that defeated the Black Cats 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night. Maresca explained that the Nigeria international was rested for the game. 'Yunus is fine. Read more ⮕

Championship: Leicester City Boss Explains Ndidi’s Omission From Sunderland ClashLeicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, has revealed why Wilfred Ndidi missed the side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Sunderland. Read more ⮕

Israeli air strikes kill eight Syria troopsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

‘We organised swimming championship to unearth hidden talents’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Rule of Law: Nigeria slips by two points, ranks 120th out of 142 countries — ReportSimilarly, in order and security, Nigeria is the second worst country in the sub-Saharan region as it is ranked 33rd out of 34 countries. Read more ⮕