Challenges of landlord-tenant relationship

Tenancy agreements have largely been accorded less attention by tenants. Most times, it has been found that these agreements are usually infused with clauses that may be injurious to tenants’ occupation of an apartment, Assistant Editor,The altercation between landlords and tenants is mostly a result of ignorance. It’s so bad that some landlords out of biases strictly outline who they will want to have as a tenant from the point of view of ethnicity, job or religion.

Also in that light, some landlords believe that they can never give out their houses to people they refer to as not naturally given to keeping their environment clean and might also wear down their houses with such reckless and careless living and reducing the value of such houses.

The struggle between the landlord and tenant is a common occurrence. Their relationship would have been better if they knew their rights., the government has the Tenancy Law of Lagos State 2011, being the law that governs the relationship between landlords and tenants.

Jimoh maintained that the law frowns at self-help and that there could be very severe consequences for any landlord who indulges in self-help. He referred to the Supreme Court case of Ojukwu vs Governor of Lagos State. The lawyer stressed that the Tenancy Law of Lagos also criminalises pressures mounted to evict tenants, e.g. removing the roof, disconnection of water or power.

Another lawyer who didn't want his name on paper, responding to how much notice a landlord have to give a tenant to move out? He said it is in this order, one-month notice for a monthly tenant; three-month notice for a quarterly tenant; three-month notice for a half-yearly tenant; and six-month notice for a yearly tenant.

These notices are a condition required by the law upon which the landlord shall fulfil before filing an action against a tenant in a court to recover his property.

