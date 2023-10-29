Challenges of doing business in Nigeria surmountable – Spotify Sub-Sahara Africa MD

“We are still relatively new in Africa and the Nigerian market, having only expanded here slightly over two years ago but the challenges are not insurmountable,” she said.The challenges of doing business in Nigeria are not insurmountable despite the huddles they constitute for businesses and investors, says

“We are still relatively new in Africa and the Nigerian market, having only expanded here slightly over two years ago but the challenges are not insurmountable,” she said. To counter these challenges, Ms Muhutu-Remy noted that Spotify offers the Freemium business model in Nigeria and its ad-supported freemium service removes the financial burden from the users and allows them to enjoy the music of their favourite artists without any cost.“This free service still allows us to pay the artists and creators on our platform.

She disclosed that there are top genres fusing with Nigeria’s Afrobeats, and this also presents opportunities for the future. Afrobeats, for instance, was streamed more than 13 billion times on Spotify in 2022 and has already been streamed 15.3 billion times in 2023. headtopics.com

Since entering the Nigerian market, Ms Muhutu-Remy noted that the company has made significant strides in its operations. “Nigeria, for example, offers one of the largest total addressable music markets globally, and we’re thrilled about the journey ahead. We’re just beginning, and already, Nigerian artists are connecting with our global audience.

As part of efforts to contribute to the development of the local economy, Spotify says it is committed to nurturing the growth of the music ecosystem in Nigeria.

Nigeria Can Lead Africa Despite Challenges, Says Ex-President JonathanFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed his belief that Nigeria possesses the potential to lead Africa despite its current challenges. Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke Read more ⮕

Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges — PDP’s AdelekeGov Ademola Adeleke of Osun says it is time for President Bola Tinubu to focus on tackling Nigeria’s numerous challenges, following the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

Lafarge Africa Pioneers Green Mobility In AfricaLafarge Africa Plc, has announced a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with the launch of an Electric Vehicle (EV) truck into its supply Read more ⮕

Nigeria positioned to lead Africa in agribusiness, Shettima tells investorsNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕