Challenges of 2024: A Call for Youth to Reject Easy Life and Unearned Wealth

Let’s take the challenge of 2024 as the imperative for the youth to see the easy life and unearned wealth as obnoxious and a self-nihilistic path to be avoided. Nigerians crossed over into the New Year with an eerie general outlook, resulting in messages of hope from government at all levels. For President Bola Tinubu, “tough times never last.” No hiding the fact: there are no easy solutions to the myriad stark economic and security challenges befuddling the country.

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), in a recent statement hinted at a bumpy ride in the first six months of 2024, before the gains from policy initiatives will begin to trickle in. While the focus is always on the government to turn things around, Nigerians often overlook the role of “we the people” in creating the ideal society of our dreams. It is beyond debate that despite the numerous gaping holes in governance, the country’s situation could not have been worse but for its army of citizens who have decided to live outside the framework of the law





PremiumTimesng

