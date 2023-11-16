Challenges in Nigeria's 2023 General Election

Off-season governorship elections were held across three states of the federation on November 11, 2023. Before the elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured Nigerians of an improved, seamless, and transparent outing.

But the aftermath of the November 11 polls, held in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, is a reminiscence of the anticlimax of the February 25 Presidential Election, when lofty promises made to the general public who throng registration centres to get their Permanent Voter Cards turned out to be a mirage. So far, 2023 has been a bad electoral year for the country. Nigerians had gone to the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, 2023, with high hopes and deep trust in INEC, the electoral umpire. The polls, however, were deeply flawed, characterised by disruptive incidents, impunity, and ugly reports that evoked resentment from the electorate and criticism from local and international observer bodies. In the end, the 2023 general election seemed like the worst ever in the history of the country

