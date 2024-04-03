Chairman of Kogi State Motorcycle Transport Union Sacked Over Alleged Fraud

The Lokoja Local Government branch of the Kogi State Nigeria Motorcycle Transport Union has sacked its branch chairman, Alhaji Baba Musa Aliyu, over alleged N1.1 million fraud. The union executives, in a meeting held in Lokoja, resolved to sack the chairman “to save the union’’ from further embarrassment. The executives, who signed their resolutions, appointed Musa Sadiq Abubakar, the vice chairman of the union, to take over as acting chairman.

The sack of Aliyu was contained in a letter dated April 1, 2024, in which officials of the union passed a vote of no confidence in the embattled chairman. The letter reads in part: “We, the under-listed names and signatories, have unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in your leadership as the Chairman, Nigeria Motorcycle Transport Union, Lokoja Local Government Branch, and you’re hereby impeached. 'Your impeachment is based on your ungodly and unconstitutional activities since you assumed office as the chairma

