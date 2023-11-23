Chairman calls for insulation of National Bureau of Statistics from political interference

The House Committee Chairman on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Isiaka Ibrahim, says the National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS), needs to be insulated from political interference to perform more effectively. Ibrahim said this at a public lecture to mark the 2023 African Statistics Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2023 African Statistics Day was “Modernising Data Ecosystems to Accelerate the Implementation of the AfCFTA: The Role of Official Statistics and Big Data in the Economic Transformation and Sustainable Development of Africa.” He said the reliability of the data from the NBS would be questioned if there was any form of political interference. “Statistics form the adjustable shock absorber of any government, be it at the local, state, or federal level. “Any government that is not taking what we are talking about today so seriously is only going to succeed in handing poverty to its citizen





