Certificates of Return Presented to Governors of Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States

TheNationNews1 min.

The governors of Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States were presented with their Certificates of Return after winning the off-cycle governorship elections in their respective states. The certificates were issued within the stipulated 14 days as required by the Affirmation Act.

