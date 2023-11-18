Certificates of Return Presented to Governors of Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States

The governors of Bayelsa , Kogi , and Imo States were presented with their Certificates of Return after winning the off-cycle governorship elections in their respective states. The certificates were issued within the stipulated 14 days as required by the Affirmation Act .





