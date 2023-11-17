Certificates of Return Presented to Governor-Elect of Kogi State

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented certificates of return to the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Usman Ododo and his running mate in the election, Joel Salifu. The certificates of return were presented at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital on Friday, amid jubilation by a mammoth crowd of supporters.

Ododo of the All Progressives Congress had won the November 11 off-season governorship election in Kogi State with a wide margin, having polled 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who came second with 259,052 votes. Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 46,362 votes

