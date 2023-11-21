Central Bank of Nigeria Misses Monetary Policy Committee Meeting

For the second time in a row, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has missed the rate-fixing Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, leaving room for speculations on Olayemi Cardoso’s strategic policy direction, approach to inflation control and even the current composition of the arm. This comes as the Central Bank is said to have severed communication with external members of the committee, which is expected to generate research-based market trends for monetary policy decisions.

A member, who spoke with The Guardian yesterday, said there has been no official or unofficial communication with his colleagues since the new administration came on board





