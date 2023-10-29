Celine Boutier seals Maybank Championship title after marathon playoff

France's Celine Boutier converted a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to seal a dramatic, rain-filled inaugural Maybank Championship title on Sunday after besting Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul in Kuala Lumpur.

Boutier had to play a total 81 holes before she finally secured her sixth LPGA Tour title, four of which have come this year. “This year has definitely been unbelievable for me and very rewarding. I couldn’t be happier with the way this season is going,” said Boutier, who pocketed $450,000 for the win. headtopics.com

Both Boutier and Thitikul finished at 21-under scores of 267 over 72 holes, with the champion turning in a final round of 64, while the 20-year-old Thai sank in a birdie at the final hole to notch a 68 and force sudden death.

While both golfers were not birdie-shy in regulation time, with Boutier sinking eight and Thitikul five, they found them hard to come by in the sudden death playoff. When play resumed, Boutier and Thitikul cancelled each other out with a par on the second and third playoff, before they traded matching birdies on the fourth. headtopics.com

