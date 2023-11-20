Celebrating Nigerian Men: The Artisans Behind the Talking Drums

In the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian society, men stand as resilient pillars, contributing to the cultural richness and diversity that define the nation. Beyond stereotypes and generalizations, their stories unfold as intricate brushstrokes on the canvas of Nigeria's arts and culture. Well, it's International Men's day after all, so a journey to celebrate the skills and vibrancy of these people won't be too much to ask.

In the Southwestern region of Nigeria, the rhythmic beats of the talking drum echo through time, carried by skilled hands that have crafted these instruments for generations. Meet Ade, a Yoruba craftsman, who meticulously carves and shapes wood to breathe life into drums





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Journalist Selected to Cover International Conference on Public Health in AfricaA Nigerian journalist, Nike Adebowale-Tambe, has been chosen along with 39 other journalists to cover the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. Mrs Tambe will also participate in a six-month fellowship programme as part of the selection.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Merry Men 3 Claims Top Spot in Nigerian Box Office with N33.4 Million EarningsMerry Men 3, has surged to the number one position on the Nigerian box office charts, establishing itself as the most-watched

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Advocacy for Ministry of Men Affairs to Tackle Suicide Among MenA humanitarian Oyinade Samuel-Eluwole has advocated the establishment of a ministry for Men Affairs to tackle issues relating to men, particularly, the menace of suicide among male folks.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war affects Nigeria’s crude oil inflowsThe Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has provided insight into how the lingering Russia-Ukraine war impacted Nigerian crude oil inflows in the international oil market.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Edu: Celebrating the foot soldier, poster girl of renewed hope agenda @37In the federal cabinet, she exudes passion, energy, doggedness, results, dexterity, hard work, goal-oriented and purposefulness.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Orijin’s Blend with Felabration: Celebrating the transformative power of Afrobeats and creativityOrijin, the premier alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits, celebrated its first-year partnership with Felabration at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, from Monday, October 9th, through Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »