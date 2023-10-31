‘Ceasefire Now!’ Protesters Interrupt US Congress Hearing

Some two dozen spectators raised hands covered in paint in a symbol of the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its bombardment of the Palestinian territory after Hamas’s attack earlier this month.

Several wore messages of “Free Gaza” written on their arms and held signs demanding “No more $$$ 4 Israel,” while some cried out “Ceasefire now,” “Palestinians are not animals” and “Shame on you all.”President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $105 billion in security spending, including $14.3 billion for its staunch ally Israel.

Israel’s response to the Hamas attack has now killed more than 8,500 people, according to the latest count given by the Hamas-run health ministry, many of them children. The siege comes after the bloodiest attack in Israel’s history, when Hamas gunmen killed some 1,400 people in a brutal cross-border raid, according to Israeli officials.

