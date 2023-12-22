CBN Special Investigator Recommends Prosecution of Emefiele and Others for Financial Offences

The CBN Special Investigator recommends the prosecution of Mr Emefiele and at least 13 others, including his deputy governors, for alleged gross financial offences. The investigator also discovered 593 bank accounts located in the United States, United Kingdom and China in which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Godwin Emefiele, kept Nigerian funds without authorisation by the Board and Investment Committee of the bank.

Mr Obazee disclosed these in his report in which he recommended the prosecution of Mr Emefiele and at least 13 other individuals, including his deputy governors, for alleged gross financial offences





Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Granted BailJustice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele bail in the sum of three hundred million naira with two sureties in like sum and is to deposit his travel documents. The court granted the ex-CBN governor bail with two sureties who must be owners of landed property in Maitama and are ordered to deposit the certificate of occupancy of the properties.

Emefiele Unable to Perfect Bail, Remains in PrisonThe former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been unable to perfect the N300m bail granted to him by a High Court. He is standing trial on corruption charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

CBN Governor initiates new era of banking supervisionGovernor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has kick-started a new era of banking supervision and the conduct of monetary policy in earnest. Bank chiefs have received a message regarding the upcoming changes.

CBN Governor Calls for Increase in Banks' Capital BaseThe CBN governor, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, emphasized the need for banks in Nigeria to increase their capital base to support the country's goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy. The current minimum capital base of N25 billion is insufficient, falling short of the standards set in 2005.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ending all its development finance interventions by the end of this year, more than 4.6 million farmers along with over 1,358 projects that had benefitted from the various initiatives will have to commence the repayment of the over N5.25 trillion loans given out by the apex bank over the years, LEADERSHIP checks reveal.

Nigeria's Supreme Court Holds Special Session to Usher in New Legal YearNigeria's Supreme Court held a special session to reflect on the performance of the judiciary and administer the oath on new Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The session also highlighted the dysfunctions in the judicial system.

