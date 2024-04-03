CBN's 'SECRET OF SUCCESS' Saves Nigerian Families During Easter

Hurray! CBN’s ‘SECRET OF SUCCESS’ has ‘Saved Our Souls’ and is working faster than internationally predicted. The 2024 Easter will go down in Nigeria’s history as ‘THE EASTER WITH NO NEW CLOTHES’, as they lack the traditional gift at Easter. Easter has been very financially depressing challenge for Nigerian families.

But the dark cloud enshrouding the weak naira has a silver lining as it is strengthening against the dollar, recovering faster than foreigners expected and lightening the Easter general gloomy mood slightly. All credit to the CBN governor, What is CBN’s Secret of Success, SOS. It is not nuclear physics. It is reintroduction of age-long values of the G-O-D, ‘Good Old Days’. The newly dusted values in CBN were ignored for years and are the old values of our Oath of Office and daily mouthed without meaning by government and political office holder

