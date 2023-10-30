CBN offers N108b T-bills across three tenors

In an auction report released at the weekend, Afrinvest West Africa analysts said the CBN offered N108.1 billion worth of instruments across three tenors – 91-day (N2.8 billion), 182-day (N7.9 billion), and 364-day (N97.3 billion).

Demand at the auction was strong as the bid-to-cover ratio stood at 3.7 times. The 364-day instrument received the most buying interest with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.3 times, while the ra o of the 182-day and 91-day bills were three times and 1.8 times.

Compared to the previous auction, the stop rate on the 91, 182 and 364-day instruments rose 2.3 percentage points (ppts), 3.9 ppts, and 3.8 ppts to six per cent, nine per cent, and 13 per cent. In the secondary market, the bearish segment lingered as the average yield rose 94bps week-on-week (w/w) to eight per cent. headtopics.com

This negative outing was influenced by sell-o s on the short (91-day) and mid-dated (182-day) instruments as yield advanced 318bps and 22bps w/w.Nonetheless, the long-dated (364-day) instrument posted gain as yield fell 58bps w/w. In the coming week, we expect the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) inflow to boost liquidity and drive trade.

The breakdown showed offer of N203.2 billion on only the 364-day instrument in the first, N152.2 billion, and N177.1 billion across the three tenors in the second and third respectively. Investors’ appetite registered strong in the month with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.2 times, albeit weaker than August’s demand of 5.4 times. headtopics.com

Notably, the 182-day instrument recorded the strongest buy interest with bid-to-cover ratio of 4.3 times with sales worth N2.5 billion. Trailing, the bid-to-cover ratio of the 364 and 91-day instruments stood at 4.3 times and 2.9 times times, following sales worth N527.1 billion and N2.8 billion.

