CBN Governor reiterates commitment to price stability

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reiterated the bank's commitment to ensuring price stability and curbing inflation. He made this statement during a meeting with the Impact Investing Community, led by Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and former governor of the CBN. Emefiele expressed his determination to change the narrative about the bank and make it more impactful in the lives of Nigerians.

He also thanked the community for their visit and acknowledged their potential to transform the country's economy through investment opportunities

