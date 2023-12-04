CBN Governor Calls for Increase in Banks' Capital Base

The CBN governor, Dr Olayemi Cardoso, stated at the 2023 Banker's dinner that banks in Nigeria need to increase their capital base to meet the needs of a $1 trillion economy. The current minimum capital base of N25 billion is now worth only $32.5 million, falling short of the standards set in 2005.





