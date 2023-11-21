Causes and Effects of Brain Drain in Nigeria's Healthcare Sector

Professor Ememabasi Bassey, a former Commissioner for Health, Akwa Ibom State and Chief Medical Director of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in this interview DAILY POST’s Lovina Emole highlights the causes and effects of brain drain, among other issues. Excerpts! The Federal government recently opened up recruitment of medical practitioners, will that curb the effects of brain drain? First of all, I would like to thank the federal government for allowing recruitment into hospitals.

But that is still not enough because while we are recruiting, we are not retaining. A lot of health professionals are leaving the country on a daily basis. This week alone, I have seen two professionals just resign; so health professionals, primarily residents doctors, even consultants are going to Saudi Arabia. We are seeing a large number of physiotherapists, radiographers, laboratory scientists leavin





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INTERVIEW: How Israel-Hamas crisis can be resolved -Bishop KukahPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Colonialism shaped modern universities in Africa – how they can become truly AfricanPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

The uncommon lawlessness of Godswill Obot Akpabio, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Why the ban as policy tool has come to stay, By Uddin IfeanyiPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Single Ladies Flock Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.Dozens of single ladies made a stunning entrance at the Hallelujah Challenge event, led by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »