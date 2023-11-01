Catholic Church embarks on ultra-modern hospital, others in Delta

Egbebo said: “The Catholic Church here deemed it necessary to embark on these projects to deliver on the academic and medical needs of the riverine populace, who spread across Patani, Bomadi, Burutu and part of Ughelli South local government areas of Delta State, as well as neighbouring Ekeremor, Sagbama and other council areas in Bayelsa State.

“The site, which is about five hectares of land, was originally designated for a polytechnic project to be built by the diocese in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, in the United Kingdom, UK. Unfortunately, one of the white men sent by the NGO from the UK was kidnapped and killed by a militant at Enekorogha in Burutu local government area of Delta State.

“As a result, the delegation left and has been dragging their feet to return. I don’t think they will come back anymore. “So, we have decided to build a standard hospital and a School of Nursing here to cater for both the medical and academic needs of our people. It’s a known fact that medical facilities around here are below standards and we want to upgrade the standard to render qualitative services.

“The hospital project is an extension of our existing medical facility, Our Lady’s Hospital, which has been giving good medical services to the people. “However, both the hospital and the school will be well-equipped with necessary facilities coupled with good staff welfare, where doctors’ residences and other welfare facilities will be built.

