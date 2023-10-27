– Carragher slams Man Utd, reveals only way they can beat City

“Manchester United resemble a team reaching the end of a cycle, not one still rebuilding under a relatively new manager,” Carragher told The Telegraph.

“Despite winning their last three games, the football is stale, and the symptoms of regression are visible; there is a lack of style and panache, few of Erik Ten Hag’s signings are consistently performing, and players such as Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – who the manager was willing to discard last summer for the right price – are back in favour. “United are in an unfulfilling holding pattern, seeking to eke out results and get by before their next refresh.

