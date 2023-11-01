Carabao Cup quarter-finals: All you need to know about draw

The draw for the last eight will take place during the live coverage of the fourth-round fixture between Newcastle United and Manchester United. As such, the draw should be held at around 10:15pm GMT. The games will be played in the week commencing December 18, 2023.

