Carabao Cup: Carragher predicts West Ham vs Arsenal, Man Utd vs Newcastle

'It depends on what teams get put out because I’m not sure the changes West Ham will make with them being in the Europa League as well, so I’m going to go for West Ham on penalties.' On United versus Newcastle, he added: 'I’m going to go for Manchester United. I know United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: EPL: No other top team plays that way – Carragher slams Ten Hag after Man City defeatFormer Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over his team's lack of style. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. It is the fifth defeat of their Premier League campaign with 10 fixtures played.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: EPL: Carragher predicts team to win title after Man City, Liverpool winsLiverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League 'comfortably'. Carragher also admitted he doesn't think Liverpool are 'quite there' to challenge City. City crushed Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday, hours after the Reds beat Nottingham by the same margin at Anfield.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or rankings: Mikel Arteta sets challenge for two Arsenal playersArsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has challenged Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to finish even higher next time on the Ballon d’Or ranking after the pair made it to the final top 30 nominees. Arteta spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with West Ham United on Wednesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Arteta Expects ‘Beautiful’ Return To West Ham For Arsenal’s RiceBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Arteta expects ‘beautiful’ return to West Ham for Arsenal’s RiceMikel Arteta expects Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to have a 'beautiful' return to former club West Ham in Wednesday's League Cup clash.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: CAF Confederation Cup: Ghana’s Dreams FC to host Rivers United in KumasiGhanaian side Dreams FC have been denied the use of the Cape Coast Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). According to CAF, the Cape Coast Stadium didn't meet its requirement criteria. Dreams FC will now make use of the Baba Yara Sports Complex, Kumasi, for their home games in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕