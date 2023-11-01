Captain fantastic Ajibade scores twice as Nigeria wallops Ethiopia 4-0

But they refused to settle for less yesterday In Abuja, with Uchenna Kanu in the 45th minute, with Ajibade, who plays for Atletico Madrid Feminine, making it 2-0 in the 49th minute off an assist by Asisat Oshoala.
Victory means the Super Falcons will now meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroun, who overturned a 2-0 defeat in Kampala to defeat Uganda 3-0 after extra time in Yaounde, yesterday. Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net.
Registration for the forthcoming MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, set to hold from November 9 and 11, has officially closed with over 2,000 athletes from 107 Schools and 32 junior teams registered for the competition.Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade scored two goals while Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu each scored a goal.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said revenge is not on his mind ahead of Wednesday's League Cup trip to Manchester United for a repeat of last season's final. Howe's side were beaten 2-0 at Wembley in February as Newcastle's agonisingly long wait for a first domestic trophy, stretching back to 1955, was extended for at least…
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕