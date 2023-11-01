Captain fantastic Ajibade scores twice as Nigeria wallops Ethiopia 4-0

But they refused to settle for less yesterday In Abuja, with Uchenna Kanu in the 45th minute, with Ajibade, who plays for Atletico Madrid Feminine, making it 2-0 in the 49th minute off an assist by Asisat Oshoala.

Victory means the Super Falcons will now meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroun, who overturned a 2-0 defeat in Kampala to defeat Uganda 3-0 after extra time in Yaounde, yesterday. Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net.

Registration for the forthcoming MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, set to hold from November 9 and 11, has officially closed with over 2,000 athletes from 107 Schools and 32 junior teams registered for the competition.Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Ethiopia 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. Rasheedat Ajibade scored two goals while Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu each scored a goal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said revenge is not on his mind ahead of Wednesday's League Cup trip to Manchester United for a repeat of last season's final. Howe's side were beaten 2-0 at Wembley in February as Newcastle's agonisingly long wait for a first domestic trophy, stretching back to 1955, was extended for at least…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Paris Olympic Qualifiers: Ajibade, Oshoala Score As Super Falcons Thrash Ethiopia 4-0 In AbujaNigeria's Super Falcons are through to the next round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers after thrashing their Ethiopian counterparts 4-0 at the MKO Abiola

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: Ajibade Bags Brace As Super Falcons Maul Ethiopia In Olympic QualifierBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Falcons target victory over Ethiopia in AbujaWith the Nigeria men’s football team already out of the race to feature at next year’s Olympics, all eyes are on the Super Falcons.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The blessings of problems (3), By Sunday AdelajaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Church, we are building a wall, By Ayo AkerelePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕