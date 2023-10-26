Cancer specialist highlights faulty DNA as primary cause of children cancers

Dr. Victor Isibor, the Registrar in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), has urged expectant mothers to refrain from harmful habits such as smoking, drug abuse, and exposure to radiation. He emphasised the importance of avoiding these behaviours to prevent the transmission of faulty genetics to their children.

“The DNA determines complexion, how tall one will be and how susceptible one could be to some diseases. So, when people have DNA that is faulty, maybe some issue arises in the formation of the DNA for one reason or the other which usually is one of the commonest reasons in very young children. There is a faulty development of the proteins and organs at the end of the day.

Stressing the need for regular breast examination, he added that, “All cancers, when detected early are treatable and some are even curable. So, giving people at this age of life when they are still very impressionable the skills and knowledge for which they can screen, and check themselves is very important. So, having this knowledge will help to raise awareness, and increase early detection of breast and cervical cancers. headtopics.com

“Vaccination can help to protect against other malignancies like cervical, liver cancer especially. There is a vaccine against human papillomavirus, a virus which when contacted can eventually cause cervical cancer. So, the vaccine is available in government facilities all over the states and it’s given to children from nine years and above, at least, before the onset of sexual activity to protect against cervical cancer,” Osibor advised.

