CAN Condemns FIRS Easter Message, Calls for Respect and Unity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Easter message released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) that sparked public outcry among Christians. CAN called on President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to address the incident and ensure that the FIRS adheres to communication strategies that promote respect and unity.

The controversial message, titled 'Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes,' has raised concerns about religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country

