Calm in Rivers as Tinubu negotiates ceasefire in Wike, Fubara feud

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, disclosed the President’s intervention while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Police Council’s meeting, held at the State House, Abuja. “We had a closed session where a very serious national issue was discussed that has security implications. That is the problem emerging in Rivers. Mr President, in his usual leadership position, intervened and it would appear there will be peace; I that respect.

In the ensuing development, Wike later proceeded to shake hands and briefly exchange pleasantries with Fubara after he had disengaged from the NSA. At the meeting, which was hosted by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, it was disclosed in a communiqué that “the PDP governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers and welcomed the intervention of Mr President to bring the crises to an end.”

On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilise the Naira, control inflation, stem unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.

Following the political development in Rivers, president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Dr Alaye Theophilus, has warned that the organisation would resist any peace deal reached in Abuja that is anti-Rivers people.

According to him, the youths are receptive to a peaceful resolution to the political instability in the state. “Everything that is happening has a political undertone. And if there is a political means to resolve the matter that peace will be restored to the state, as a council, we support it because peace is golden.

