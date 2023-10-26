Calm at Supreme Court’s environs, premises ahead presidential judgement

Thursday is looking like any normal working day as there is no movement yet to suggest that there’s a long-awaited judgement by the Supreme Court in an election appeal by two presidential candidates against the victory of

From the Federal Secretariat axis to the Supreme court complex, everybody was going about their businesses unhindered. There was no heavy presence of armed or unarmed security operatives or Armoured Personnel carrier (APC). No area was cordoned off neither was any lane on the Shehu Shagari way blocked to pedestrians or motorists.The security check point to the Aso Rock Villa and National Assembly gate where the court is also situated (Three arms zone) was seamless.

Our correspondent didn’t see anyone that can identify himself or herself in a vehicle or on foot turned back by the security operativesSix key things to know as Supreme Court delivers judgment in Atiku, Obi’s appeal against TinubuAt the Supreme court gate, there is a presence of an armed anti-riot police squad but no one was stopped from accessing the complex. headtopics.com

