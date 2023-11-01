CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen Battles Mahrez, Salah, Mane For Top Prize

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen makes 30-man nominees for men’s award [see full list]Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Men Player of the Year award.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen, Oshoala whet Nigerians appetite for doubleVictor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala are set to achieve a unique Nigerian double when they are crowned winners of the CAF Player of the Year Awards for both men and women.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osimhen battles Mane, Mahrez, Salah, others for 2023 CAF Player of the YearNapoli striker Victor Osimhen is in the running for the 2023 CAF Men's of the Year award. Osimhen is among the 30 players nominated for the award. Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech are among the other top nominees for the award.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: 2023 CAF Awards: Full List Of Nominees For Player of the Year (Men)The men's category nomination list for the CAF Awards, which will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, 2023, has been made public.

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best PlayerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen ranked 8th Best Player in the worldNigerian and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked 8th Best Player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or in Paris, France.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕