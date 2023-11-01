CAF Awards 2023: CAF announces nominees for men’s categories (FULL LIST)

A statement on the CAF website on Wednesday said a panel of CAF Technical Experts, African Football Legends and selected media representatives from some countries put up the preliminary list. It said the performance of the nominees between November 2022 and September 2023 served as the period under consideration.
“Thirty (30) players made the cut for the top prize; CAF African Player of the Year, whilst 20 players have been nominated for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year. “Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have ten (10) nominees each just as CAF Young Player of the Year – for players under the age of 21,” the statement said.
It added that for the first time, CAF decided to introduce the CAF African Goalkeeper of the Year Category (Men and Women) in the prestigious event. It explained that the award seeks to reward and celebrate exceptional players, officials and administrators during the period under review.
“It will be the first time that shot stoppers will be acknowledged for their performances, further expanding the network of winners for the annual event. Ten players have been nominated for the novel award.“The panel will consist of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.
