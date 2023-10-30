CAC: The Mess, Game-changing Leadership And Show Of Shame

This truism applies to life generally, what more of a tenured appointment into a public office. It was, therefore, not surprising when about two weeks ago, the tenure of A.G Abubakar, the Registrar-general (RG) of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), came to an end.

Although the unsuspecting public may not be aware, those conversant with happenings at the CAC know too well that all through out the tenure of AG Abubakar, it was not business as usual for some staff who are used to cutting corners hence their reaction to the change of guard.

On 26th March 2020, and in response to the Federal Government directive on physical distancing as well as restriction on the maximum number of persons at gatherings in order to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic (COVID-19), the Commission published guidelines for Companies who wished to hold their AGMs during this period.

On 4th May 2020, the Federal Government announced the partial ease of lockdown and re-opening of the economy. The working days were reduced to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and working hours from 8:00 am to 2:00pm. The cadre of officers allowed at work were officers on Grade Level 14 and above (i.e. Principal Managers and above in the case of the Commission, representing less than 20% of its workforce).

Plausibly, the CAC initiated the generation and printing of Tax Identification Number (TIN) on Certificate of Incorporation. To achieve this, the Commission collaborated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to merge the process of obtaining Tax Identification Number (TIN) for companies upon registration. The reform was completed on 29th June, 2020. Since that date, TIN is automatically generated and printed on the incorporation certificate upon completion of the incorporation process.