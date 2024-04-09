CAC President Urges Leaders to Embrace Team Spirit

Samuel Oladele , president of the Christ Apostolic Church ( CAC ), has urged leaders at all levels to imbibe team spirit in order to succeed on the job. He made the remark during the induction service of Gabriel Aboderin as the third regional superintendent of CAC Medaiyese region, Abuja . He said the strength and time of every leader are limited, hence the need to work with other people. He gave the example of the biblical Nehemiah who facilitated the rebuilding of the fallen walls of Jerusalem .

'No leader does it all. No leader does it alone. You have limited strength and time,' he said. 'The greatest leader that ever lived on this earth, Jesus Christ says ‘a little while, you will not see me, and again, a little while, and you will see me.' He enjoined leaders to learn from Nehemiah who was enjoying life as a cupbearer in Persia court, but was sad when he heard the walls of Jerusalem had fallen. He said this was why he sought Artaxerxes’ permission to go to Jerusalem to rebuild the walls. He advised members of Medaiyese region not to compare the new regional superintendent with past leaders of the region. CAC Medaiyese consists of all CAC assemblies in Abuja, Kaduna and Niger, with Garki as its headquarters

