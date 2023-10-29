Businessmen, Hotel Attendant Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Abuja, Lagos

Two Lagos businessmen ThankGod Emenike and Chidike Prince have been arrested for concealing cocaine and heroin in their bellies on board flights to Hong Kong and France.The suspects were arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.

Also, nabbed by NDLEA operatives is one Agbo Tochukwu, said to be with a consignment of 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kgs while attempting to board a flight to Oman. NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying Tochukwu was apprehended at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos.“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested two businessmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, with consignments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their bellies,” the statement read.

“While 38-year-old ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Friday 20th October during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris, another passenger, 41-year-old Agbo Chidike Prince was taken into NDLEA custody on Saturday 21st October while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa. headtopics.com

“They were both arrested and detained after their body scan revealed they ingested illicit drugs. After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 998.53 grams. In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in the Ojo area of Lagos. He added that he was to be paid N3.

