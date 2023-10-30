Businessman demands N1.5 million from wife in exchange for divorce

A businessman, Nura Ashiru, on Monday demanded N1.5 million from his divorce-seeking wife Zainab Bello, in a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari,

Mr Ashiru made his demands after his wife asked the court to dissolve their union through Khul’i, a situation where a wife returns the dowry she received to redeem herself from the marriage. ”My wife caused me great loss. She destroyed my phone and took some of my belongings, a situation which led me into depression,” he said.Earlier, the complainant told the court that she was ready to return the N80,000 dowry she received from the defendant and prayed for the custody of their three-year-old child.Good journalism costs a lot of money.

