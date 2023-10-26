Business-oriented women attract me

He stated in a recent interview on the Terms and Conditions podcast by Pulse Network, that the type of woman he seeks is a business-oriented woman who will not hold him back.

The singer sad irrespective of the status of the woman, what matters to him most is a business-oriented lady who would also support his dreams and ambitions. “I don’t discriminate. If you’re good for me, you’re good for me. For me, it’s not about asking for money, as a man I should be able to take care of my woman. What I’m saying is I need that kind of woman who won’t hold me back and who would grow with me, not the type that will just relax. The kind of woman I want is the kind that if I give her one million she will surprise me and double it. But in this age and time, it’s hard to find them.

“My preference is that if a woman is coming into my life, she is impacting me because I know that I will be impacting her. We should be able to grow together, It’s not always about ‘We are going to travel to Santorini,’ we would definitely do those things. But what would make me so happy and really turn me on is if I see my woman is business-minded like me and I know that my life is safe with you,” skales added. headtopics.com

TheNationNews »

