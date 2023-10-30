Business obstacles to go, Tinubu assures investors

He spoke at an interaction session with the media, with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz present.

Today, he is billed to lead the German business delegation to a meeting in Lagos with Nigeria’s top businessmen and investors.Explaining the importance of the meeting between leaders of Europe’s and Africa’s largest economies, President Tinubu, who described Chancellor Scholz as his friend, said: “We are reforming our economic and business environment to promote efficiency.

The President also alluded to the slow pace of economic growth, promising that his Administration is determined to change the narrative. “The largest economy in Africa is Nigeria, you know that. We are blessed with a good environment, weather and mineral resources. headtopics.com

He alluded to the readiness of his administration to take the development of the nation to the next level, especially as the issues that could have been distracting his focus had been resolved by the Supreme Court verdict which affirmed his victory.

“Some of you might not be here while we were discussing the rule of law, I know…for businesses, particularly investors, because I’ve been in that environment before, I am from that constituency. “I can understand the pain and delays of conflict in any business partnership and you cannot remove conflicts from the process, but you can minimise it. But how well the investor’s investment is protected is very important. headtopics.com

Responding to a question on the Federal Government’s alleged refusal to readmit over 12,000 Nigerians who were unable to meet Germany’s asylum requirement and are at risk of deportation, the President said such persons are welcome to return home.

