Burutu North: Appeal Court reserves judgment in APC, PDP dispute

Larry told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit and written address opposing the application In the course of the proceedings, the court was presented with two conflicting judgments on the petition said to have both emanated from the Delta State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.
The first judgment was delivered by the Tribunal on September 12, 2023, by their lordships, Justice W. Kpochi (Chairman), Justice C. Ezeugwu and Justice S. Umar (SAN). He told the justices that the Tribunal’s secretary informed him that the “corrected judgment” had been sent to the other parties in the case.Larry said: “There was a judgment and there was a slip, and the trial tribunal corrected this slip. But they prefer to predicate their notice of appeal on the ‘uncorrected judgment’ and abandon the corrected judgment. It was a minor slip, they predicated their appeal on that.
Banire said: “My lords, it is unfortunate that my brother Silk wants to be washing dirty linen in public, but I will try as much as possible to avoid it because this is a situation where, from the same tribunal, we have two different judgments. From the same tribunal!
“We have a motion filed 23rd of October, 2023. The motion is praying your lordships to discountenance the purported additional record compiled by the 1st and second respondents on their own. That is what, essentially, we pray your lordships for and of course the consequential order of dispensing with the brief predicated on it.
