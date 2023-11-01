Burna Boy Shades Colleague Brymo

The two singers have been at odds since September, when Brymo openly denounced Burna Boy, calling him “very fake” and “very unoriginal.” He also accused Burna Boy of song theft, claiming that his tracks “City Boys” and “I Told Them” sampled the title track of Brymo’s forthcoming album, “Macabre.”

Brymo has responded to Burna Boy’s freestyle on social media, calling him a “foolish boy with talentless lyrics.” He has also accused Burna Boy of being insecure and jealous of his success. Former NHL player Adam Johnson died on Wednesday after a skate slashed his neck during a game. The 29-year-old was playing for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye when he was accidentally cut by the skate of teammate Justin Dowling. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of death was…

Lawrence Faucette, the second person in the world to undergo a pig heart transplant, has sadly passed away 40 days after the groundbreaking procedure. At the age of 58, he appeared to be in good health during the first month following the surgery. However, recent days brought signs of organ rejection, leading to his unfortunate…

GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo’ – Burna Boy shades colleagueGrammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, appeared to have thrown a jab at his colleague, Brymo. The 'African Giant' crooner while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, shaded Brymo in a freestyle. 'Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo,' he sings. The freestyle video has since gone viral on social media.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: “Gbona” by Burna Boy Receives Platinum Certification in FranceThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Why I turned down a $5million show in DubaiThe Nation Newspaper Why I turned down a $5million show in Dubai - Burna Boy

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕