Burna Boy Declares Himself as a Singular Force in Afrobeats

A fiery declaration from Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy echoed through a concert venue last night, igniting a roar from the electrified crowd. In a moment capturing his undeniable confidence and ambition, Burna Boy proclaimed, 'Next time anybody tells you about anything called the 'big 3', tell them there's only the 'big 2' and then, there's Burna Boy.' The 'big 3' he refers to often sparks debate amongst Afrobeats fans, typically encompassing artists like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy himself.

While their immense individual and collective success on the global stage is undeniable, Burna Boy's statement boldly positions himself as a singular force transcending any numerical ranking





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

oraimo launches Burna Boy-tuned SpacePods “Moonlight edition” – Where technology meets c ...Smart Accessories Giant, oraimo recently teamed up with Afrobeat star & Grammy Award Winner; Burna Boy, to launch the most sophisticated earbuds in the history of true wireless audio, ‘’the oraimo SpacePods’’ Moonlight edition. This time, oraimo took the innovation ‘’out of this world’’.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Afrobeats Singer Mohbad's Death and Connection to Naira Marley and Sam LarryThe death of Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, and the connection between singer Naira Marley, his friend Sam Larry, and the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Afrobeats Star Asake's Hit Blares in Sierra LeoneNigerian Afrobeats star Asake's hit song 'Terminator' plays in Freetown, Sierra Leone, a few days before the presidential election. The article discusses the synergy between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, the Nigerian diaspora community, and the Freetown International Airport.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Rivers State House of Assembly declares seats vacant for defected lawmakersA factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, last Wednesday declared vacant the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, from organising by-elections to replace 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly whose seats were declared vacant.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

President prioritizes and invests in Nigeria's health sectorPresident declares commitment to improving Nigeria's health sector through increased investments and funds. Unveils Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and signs Health Renewal Compact.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »