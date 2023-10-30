Buni Establishes 4 New Sesame Seed Production Hubs In Yobe

has embarked on the construction of four new cleaning and Packing hubs for the product across the state.

The Yobe State Executive Council had in January, 2023 approved the sum of N379.4 for the procurement of Julite sesame seeds clearing and packing machines in Machina, Nguru, Potiskum and Damaturu towns of the state.

Government decided to award the project based on the facts that Yobe is one of the leading states in the production of sesame seeds with all the 17 local government areas especially those at the northern fringes engaged in the farming of the cash crop. headtopics.com

The then commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture Hon. Mohammed Lamin had, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting in Damaturu, said the measure was meant to improve production to enhance economic activities across the state.

“I wish to inform you that already, some international companies in Europe and the Middle East, have indicated interest to commence international trade in Sesame seeds and livestock as soon as the airport constructed by the Yobe State government commences operation. headtopics.com

“Today, we have to our advantage the international Cargo airport and several newly constructed roads to facilitate haulage and movement of goods and services, as well as storage facilities in the newly completed Modern Markets in Nguru, Gashua, and Damaturu, while Potiskum is nearing completion with a new contract signed for construction of the Geidam Modern Market.

The four Sesame seeds cleaning and packaging hubs construction in Machina, Nguru, Potiskum and Damaturu towns are moving satisfactorily with the least at 30% completion stage.