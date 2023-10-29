Bundesliga: Harry Kane Nets Hat-Trick As Bayern Trash Darmstadt 5-0

The England captain, 30, got himself on the scoresheet three times as the reigning league champions ran out 8-0 winners at the Allianz Arena.

Kane had already opened the scoring for Bayern early in the second-half before he added a second – and his team’s fifth of the afternoon – with a brilliant strike with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Picking up the ball inside the centre circle on his side of the field, Kane let fly with a long-range effort that left the scrambling Marcel Schuhen in the Darmstadt goal no chance as the ball flew in over his head.A chaotic game – which included three red cards including two for the visitors – ended 8-0 with Kane rounding out his hat-trick with two minutes remaining. headtopics.com

Kane now has 12 goals, including two hat-tricks, and five assists from his first nine league games for his new club following his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.