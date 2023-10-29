HEAD TOPICS

Bundesliga: Harry Kane Nets Hat-Trick As Bayern Trash Darmstadt 5-0

 / Source: LeadershipNGA

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick including a goal from his own half as Bayern Munich thrashed Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The England captain, 30, got himself on the scoresheet three times as the reigning league champions ran out 8-0 winners at the Allianz Arena.

Kane had already opened the scoring for Bayern early in the second-half before he added a second – and his team’s fifth of the afternoon – with a brilliant strike with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Picking up the ball inside the centre circle on his side of the field, Kane let fly with a long-range effort that left the scrambling Marcel Schuhen in the Darmstadt goal no chance as the ball flew in over his head.A chaotic game – which included three red cards including two for the visitors – ended 8-0 with Kane rounding out his hat-trick with two minutes remaining. headtopics.com

Kane now has 12 goals, including two hat-tricks, and five assists from his first nine league games for his new club following his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur.

