Bulgaria expels Russian state media correspondent

In September, Bulgaria expelled the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia and two Belarussian priests, accusing them of having interfered in the country’s internal affairs. But relations have been strained since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, with Sofia condemning the invasion and expelling 70 Russian diplomatic staff last year.

African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday said it has approved 196.43 million dollars loan for Namibia to implement the second phase of its Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project (TIIP). The bank said in a statement that the loan, which was approved Tuesday, represents 51.8 per cent of the project’s total cost, while the Namibian government will…

Sofia on Wednesday expelled the correspondent of Russia's government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, weeks after sending home the head of the Russian Orthodox Church there. Russian journalist Aleksander Gatsak had been found to be performing "activity that poses a threat to Bulgaria's national security", said a statement from the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

The World Health Organization welcomed Wednesday's first evacuations of wounded patients out of the Gaza Strip, but stressed that thousands of injured civilians and people with chronic illnesses also needed treatment. Ambulances transported wounded residents out of the Palestinian enclave for urgent medical care in neighbouring Egypt.

