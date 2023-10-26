Buhari speaks on Supreme Court judgement affirming Tinubu’s victory

Mr Buhari said the judgement is a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.Mr Buhari stated this in a statement posted by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on his (Shehu) X handle on Thursday.
The Supreme Court had earlier in the day dismissed the appeals filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against Mr Tinubu’s victory at the 25 February election.
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had last month dismissed the petitions of the two opposition candidates. The statement said, "The former President repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President @officialABAT's victory, that the welcome decision is "a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.""Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break.
Mr Buhari expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.Good journalism costs a lot of money.
