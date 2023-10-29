Buhari Says Loss Of P&ID Case Would Have Cost Nigeria $15bn

“Rarely in modern times can so few have tried to take so much from so many. If Nigeria had lost its arbitration dispute with Process & Industrial Development in a London court on 23 October, it would have cost our people close to USD 15 billion,” he said in the article captioned, “A Matter of Principle”.

“We won, and all decent people can sleep easier as a result. Justice Robin Knowles said Nigeria had been the victim of a monstrous fraud. But it was a close-run thing. As the judge said: “I end the case acutely conscious of how readily the outcome could have been different, and of the enormous resources ultimately required from Nigeria as the successful party to make good its challenge.”RARELY in modern times can so few have tried to take so much from so many.

We won, and all decent people can sleep easier as a result. Justice Robin Knowles said Nigeria had been the victim of a monstrous fraud. But it was a close-run thing. As the judge said: “I end the case acutely conscious of how readily the outcome could have been different, and of the enormous resources ultimately required from Nigeria as the successful party to make good its challenge.”But ordinary Nigerians never took the decisions that ended up before Justice Knowles. headtopics.com

A company registered in the British Virgin Islands that no one had heard of, with hardly any staff or assets, had won a contract to build a gas processing plant in Cross Rivers. The company was owned by Irish intermediaries who knew Nigeria well and had done business in everything from healthcare to fixing tanks.

The previous government could not supply the gas. The plant was never built. Construction was not started. P&ID did not even buy the land for the facility. But the contract, incredibly, was clear: P&ID could sue Nigeria, and claim all the profits it might have made over 20 years as if everything had been completed. headtopics.com

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa GovernorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says Reign Has Brought Peace To LagosiansBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Refinery To Be Completed By 2024 EndingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Taraba NMA Laments Doctors’ Shortage, Seeks Govt’s InterventionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Bellingham Brace Earns Real Madrid Clasico Win At BarcelonaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Kane Nets Hat-Trick As Bayern Thrash Darmstadt On Neuer’s ReturnBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕